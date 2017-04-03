Firefighters Hoist Dog Out Of 30-Foot Well In SoCal

April 3, 2017 6:46 AM
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers in southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Brian Jordan tells KNBC-TV a 13-year-old Welsh Terrier named Lucy fell into the dirt well in the Santa Monica mountains in Malibu late Sunday morning.

The department’s urban search-and-rescue team lowered a firefighter into the well to grab the dog, which wasn’t hurt in the fall. Video posted by the department shows the firefighter and the dog being lifted out of the well by a rope. The department also shared a picture afterward of the healthy-looking dog.

The department is urging pet owners to keep their pets on a leash during hikes through the mountains.

