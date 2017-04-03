NCAA FINAL: Tournament central | Tournament live blog | Expert picks | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Kayte Bullies Children; The Drive – 04/03/17

April 3, 2017 9:07 AM
HOUR 1:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are all back together in studio and they talk the NCAA March Madness tournament, the Kings’ decent weekend, and opening day for the San Francisco Giants. Then some discussion on UCONN Women’s Basketball’s shocking loss to South Carolina. Finally, some LPGA controversy to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

Photo By Bobby A. Solorio

Dave, Kayte, and Nate briefly discuss last night’s WrestleMania 33 before Threefer Madness featuring the Sacramento Kings, the MLB, The Masters, and the NCAA Tournament championship game. Then, Kayte tells a story about beating a 13-year-old kid in 1-on-1 basketball over the weekend.

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the new cigarette taxes before debating tanking in the NBA. Then, more conversation with callers on how tanking effects the Sacramento Kings. Finally, Morning Re-Brew to end the show.

