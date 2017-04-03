Los Angeles Chargers Still In San Diego Until June

VOTE: Should viewers be able to tell officials about a rules violation for any sport?
April 3, 2017 4:02 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The sign on the front of the building still says “San Diego Chargers.”

The players on the practice field on Monday were Los Angeles Chargers.

In one of the awkward twists of relocation, the Chargers began offseason workouts on Monday in the city they called home for 56 seasons before team Chairman Dean Spanos decided to move because he couldn’t get San Diego to help him pay for a new stadium.

Coming off two dreadful seasons, there’s much more to do than just getting in shape and adjusting to a new coaching staff.

Tight end Antonio Gates is selling his house in suburban Poway.

Quarterback Philip Rivers has to decide whether to move his wife and eight kids or stay put and deal with the commute.

The Bolts will be here through June.

