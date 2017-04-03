Police: Lodi Boy, 12, Had Loaded Sawed-Off Rifle

LODI (CBS13) – Police in Lodi have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was armed with a loaded sawed-off rifle.
The arrest happened late Saturday night. Lodi police say one of their sergeants contacted a pair of suspicious juveniles near Milles Avenue and Holly Drive.
The sergeant soon discovered that one of the boys had a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle concealed in his front waistband. The weapon was loaded, police say.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested and is now facing several firearms-related charges, plus an added charge of resisting arrest.