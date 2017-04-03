Sacramento State Graduates Finding Success With Pickup Basketball App

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — March Madness may have come to an end, but the madness has just begun for two brothers whose basketball app has become an overnight success.

CBS13 first told you about Hoop Maps when the tournament started, and since then they’ve gone national and even been featured on ESPN.

Now Sacramento State graduates Donte and Dominic Morris are doing a double-take themselves. The app has exploded in popularity.

Now all of that attention has translated into lots of new users. When we talked to them in the middle of March, they had around 1,000 users. Weeks later, they’re up to more than 21,000 users.

The app allows users to find pick-up basketball games nearby and lets users check in.