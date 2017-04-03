Sacramento State Graduates Finding Success With Pickup Basketball App

April 3, 2017 11:30 PM By Steve Large
Filed Under: Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — March Madness may have come to an end, but the madness has just begun for two brothers whose basketball app has become an overnight success.

CBS13 first told you about Hoop Maps when the tournament started, and since then they’ve gone national and even been featured on ESPN.

Now Sacramento State graduates Donte and Dominic Morris are doing a double-take themselves. The app has exploded in popularity.

Now all of that attention has translated into lots of new users. When we talked to them in the middle of March, they had around 1,000 users. Weeks later, they’re up to more than 21,000 users.

The app allows users to find pick-up basketball games nearby and lets users check in.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia