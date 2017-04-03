NCAA FINAL: Tournament central | Tournament live blog | Expert picks | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Search On For Missing Yuba College Student, 20

April 3, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Gridley, Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A search is on for a Gridley woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday evening.

Action News Now reports that family and friends of 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman are worried sick. Gridley police confirm they are investigating.

Yeoman is a Yuba College student. Friends started to become worried for Yeoman’s wellbeing after she didn’t show up for an early morning shift at the McDonald’s she works at on Friday.

Friends told Action News Now that police got a ping on Yeoman’s cellphone in a field across the street from a Walmart in Yuba City. Friends and family set out on Sunday looking for Yeoman.

The Gridley Police Department says they’ll be releasing more information about the case on Monday.

