Wet, Windy Storm In Store For NorCal Later In The Week

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s now officially spring in Northern California, but a winter-like storm is on its way.
Typical spring conditions are expected through Wednesday, but the National Weather Service says a storm is expected to hit the region late Thursday and linger into the weekend. The valley could see thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Mountain travelers should prepare for winter weather as road delays and chain controls are expected.
Forecasters say the heaviest precipitation will fall Friday night. Strong southerly winds could also develop on Friday.
Snow levels are expected to start high around pass levels, then drop to the 3,000-foot level by the weekend.
Forecasters are warning of possible localized power outages due to the wind.