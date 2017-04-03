NCAA FINAL: Tournament central | Tournament live blog | Expert picks | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Wet, Windy Storm In Store For NorCal Later In The Week

April 3, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: National Weather Service, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s now officially spring in Northern California, but a winter-like storm is on its way.

Typical spring conditions are expected through Wednesday, but the National Weather Service says a storm is expected to hit the region late Thursday and linger into the weekend. The valley could see thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Head Here For The Latest Weather Conditions

Mountain travelers should prepare for winter weather as road delays and chain controls are expected.

Forecasters say the heaviest precipitation will fall Friday night. Strong southerly winds could also develop on Friday.

Snow levels are expected to start high around pass levels, then drop to the 3,000-foot level by the weekend.

Forecasters are warning of possible localized power outages due to the wind.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia