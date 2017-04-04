Indie Theaters, Including In Davis And Modesto, Showing ‘1984’ In Protest Of Pres. Trump

DAVIS (CBS13) – Indie theaters across the country will be having a special showing of the film “1984” on Tuesday to protest Pres. Trump’s policies.
The theaters are coming together to protest the president’s proposed cuts to cultural programs, especially amid reports his administration is proposing eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts.
About 90 independent movie theaters are participating in the protest, including the Varsity Theater in Davis and the State Theater in Modesto.
The movie “1984,” starring John Hurt, is based on the novel of the same name by George Orwell that depicts a dystopian future. April 4 was chosen as the day for the screenings because it’s the date the protagonist, Winston Smith, begins writing in his forbidden diary.
“Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies, has never been timelier,” writes the United State of Cinema in a release.
According to Fandango, the State Theater’s showing will be at 7 p.m. The Varsity Theater’s showing will be at 8:20 p.m.