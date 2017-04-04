Man Killed In Early Morning Crash In Carmichael

April 4, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A man in his 20s has died after his car drifted off of the road and crashed into a pole in Carmichael early Tuesday morning.

It all started about 1:45 a.m. when a car crashed into a power pole along Fair Oaks Boulevard near Wayside Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was so powerful the pole was split in two. The driver died at the scene.

SMUD was called out to the scene to correct the pole.

“We’re not sure if alcohol was a factor,” said Ofc. Darrell Whitebear with CHP. “There was some drug paraphernalia found in the victim’s pocket.”

The scene of the crash has now been cleared.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia