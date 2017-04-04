Man Killed In Early Morning Crash In Carmichael

A big day in sports; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/3It's a big Monday in sports, as it's opening day for a lot of MLB teams, including the Oakland A's and the finale for the NCAA tournament, as the championship between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar heels takes place. Hear Doug and Grant speak about those topics as well as with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman all in hour one.