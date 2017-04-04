Man Killed In Early Morning Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A man in his 20s has died after his car drifted off of the road and crashed into a pole in Carmichael early Tuesday morning.
It all started about 1:45 a.m. when a car crashed into a power pole along Fair Oaks Boulevard near Wayside Lane.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was so powerful the pole was split in two. The driver died at the scene.
SMUD was called out to the scene to correct the pole.
“We’re not sure if alcohol was a factor,” said Ofc. Darrell Whitebear with CHP. “There was some drug paraphernalia found in the victim’s pocket.”
The scene of the crash has now been cleared.