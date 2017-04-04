VOTE: Is enough being done to close the gender pay gap?
It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye… – The Lo-Down – 4/4

April 4, 2017 4:20 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Romo being released from the Dallas Cowboys and joining CBS for this year’s football season.  The guys talked about the possibility of Tony Romo possibly coming back to the NFL and what it would take for him to come back.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys broke down last night’s National Championship Game between Gonzaga and North Carolina last night. They also talked about Roy Williams getting his third National Championship, and joining other elite college basketball coaches with three or more titles.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Drew Davison, Dallas Cowboys Beat Writer for the Star Telegam, joined the guys to talk about Tony Romo’s move from the field to the broadcast booth.  Next, the guys talked about the NBA changing their rules for voting on regular season awards, and who should get votes.  The guys ended the show with a preview of tonight’s Kings Mavericks game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

