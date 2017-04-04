Woodland Man Who Broke Chihuahua’s Leg Found Guilty

VOTE: Is enough being done to close the gender pay gap?
April 4, 2017 4:41 PM

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) – Northern California prosecutors say a jury found a man who broke a Chihuahua dog’s leg after the animal peed on furniture guilty of animal cruelty.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig says 45-year-old John Peterson of Woodland became upset when his son-in-law’s dog urinated on furniture in his house. Peterson picked up the dog and threw it violently out of the house, breaking the dog’s femur.

Reisig says Peterson then sent a text message to his son-in-law saying he had thrown the dog “like a football.”

He says the Chihuahua has fully recovered after having surgery though his legs now have slightly different lengths.

Peterson is facing up to a year in jail and will be prohibited from owning or possessing animals for five years.

