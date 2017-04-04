VOTE: Is enough being done to close the gender pay gap?

Woman Accused Of Suffocating 4-Year-Old Niece

April 4, 2017 6:36 PM

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) – Police in central California have arrested a woman for allegedly suffocating her 4-year-old niece.

Porterville Police Lt. Dominic Barteau tells the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2ozFs64) the girl was found unresponsive at home on Tuesday. Medical personnel could not revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barteau says police determine the child’s death was suspicious and detectives opened an investigation.

He says detectives determined the child’s aunt, 20-year-old Santa Pablo, had intentionally suffocated her.

Pablo was arrested and booked into Tulare County jail on a murder charge. No motive has been established

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia