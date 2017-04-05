WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

AP Source: Lynch Visits Raiders Amid Talk Of Comeback

April 5, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: football, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite.

A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn’t announced by the team. The visit was first reported by recently retired Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who now writes for Barstool Sports.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that a deal to send Lynch to Oakland has been discussed in case he does come out of retirement.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia