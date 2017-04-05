HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings win, Tony Romo joining CBS, and more on the NHL and the Olympics for Morning Brew. Then, a segment of Dave’s house issues followed by more on the Kings win over the Dallas Mavericks last night.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings trying to tank, Tony Romo, and The Masters for Threefer Madness. Then, former NFL linebacker Adrian Ross is back on the show to continue yesterday’s paying college athletes debate.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Adrian Ross interview here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the upcoming NBA Draft and potential options for the Sacramento Kings. Then, a discussion on the future of the Kings with their current young players. The gang also talk about Chris Webber & Vlade Divac before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here: