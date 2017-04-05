VOTE: Is enough being done to close the gender pay gap?

2 Dead After High-Speed Pursuit In Stockton

April 5, 2017 12:08 AM By Steve Large
Filed Under: stockton, stockton police

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two suspects are dead after a Stockton police pursuit ended in a violent crash on Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place.

A third suspect in the car survived and is in custody.

The suspect vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a pedestrian and several cars before flipping over.

Police radio recordings reveal the chase started only minutes before the crash.

Stockton Police dispatch recording: “I’m in the fourth car back, everybody that’s in it now, stay in it. We’ll keep that as the pursuit.”

Stockton Police dispatch recording: “Speeds are about 50.”

The suspects, wanted for attempted armed robbery and brandishing a firearm, did not stop when police first tried to pull them over.

Stockton Police dispatch recording: “I’ve got the radio. Hammer and Alexandria. 901 rollover. Hammer and Alexandria rollover 10-4 we’ll start medics.”

Stockton Police dispatch recording: “And we’re going to have a huge 901 scene I have a pedestrian down that was hit by a vehicle.”

Witnesses described a wild crash scene.

“It looked like a Hollywood movie, just the way it was driving and the way the car flipped,” Philip Rodriguez said.

This deadly pursuit comes nearly three years after the tragic Bank of the West robbery, and pursuit that led to hostage Misty Holt-Singh’s death.

An investigation found 60 Stockton officers self-deployed in that pursuit, and that police supervisors lost command and control of what became a rolling shootout.

In this chase, in which there was no hostage and no shots fired, a supervisor was among the officers in the pursuit that ended in a violent collision with two suspects dead and emergency crews called to treat innocent bystanders.

Stockton Police dispatch recording: “Got some people that were hit in a car here. I got a pedestrian that was hit by the suspect vehicle.”

Police reported they have recovered pieces of gun from the suspect vehicle. The suspects killed were not identified, although a police spokesperson says they were teenage males.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia