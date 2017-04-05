Labanc, Ward Score Early, Sharks Beat Canucks 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Labanc and Joel Ward scored in the first 30 seconds for the quickest two goals in franchise history, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 Tuesday night.

Chris Tierney also scored for the playoff-bound Sharks, who won for just the third time in 11 games. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots for his 35th win – seventh in the NHL.

Christopher Tanev scored for the Canucks, who lost their fifth straight and for the second straight time against the Sharks. Richard Bachman finished with 22 saves in his fourth start.

The Sharks completed a sweep of the teams’ five-game season series.

Following the Sharks’ lightning-quick strikes, with came 12 seconds apart, neither team found the net until Tanev scored early in the third. The Canucks won a face-off, with Brock Boeser sending a cross-ice pass to Tanev, who took advantage of traffic in front of the net to shoot past Jones.

The Sharks answered with their own goal off a faceoff. Joonas Donskoi alertly picked up the puck and delivered a pass to Brent Burns, whose shot was redirected by Tierney.

NOTES: Tierney celebrated his 200th NHL contest with a third-period goal. … Sharks F Joe Pavelski has points in four of his last five games. … Donskoi snapped a 16-game pointless streak with a pair of assists. … Canucks D Luca Sbisa ended a 28-game pointless streak. … Tanev scored his first goal in 15 games. … Boeser recorded his first career assist.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Arizona on Thursday.

Sharks: Host Edmonton on Thursday.

