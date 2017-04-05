SHOW RELATED: Caltrans Seeks Public Feedback on Proposed Highway 70 Project North of Marysville

Lawmaker Wants To Rename St. Louis Zoo To “Midwest Abortion Sanctuary Zoological Park”

April 5, 2017 4:47 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker is proposing that the St. Louis Zoo change its name to the Midwest Abortion Sanctuary City Zoological Park in order to get money from local zoo taxes.

Lake St. Louis Republican Sen. Bob Onder pitched the idea Wednesday. His suggestion came after Senate Democrats spoke for hours Tuesday against his bill to further regulate abortions and ban fetal tissue donation.

There’s also lingering frustration among some Republican elected officials after St. Louis prohibited discrimination based on “reproductive health decisions.” GOP Gov. Eric Greitens called St. Louis an “abortion sanctuary city.”

Onder’s name-change proposal would amend another bill to allow voters in St. Louis and surrounding counties to approve a sales tax to raise money for the zoo. Onder opposes the tax.

He hasn’t offered his proposed amendment.

 

