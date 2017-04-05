Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Stockton Boulevard

April 5, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A person has died after a crash and car fire near the UC Davis Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around midnight near 39th Street and Stockton Boulevard.

A person driving a car on 39th Street crashed into a tree. The car was soon engulfed in flames.

The driver was killed in the crash.

Sacramento police say only one person was in the car. That person’s identity has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation. Both sides of Stockton Boulevard were closed for a time but have since been reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia