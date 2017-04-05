Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A person has died after a crash and car fire near the UC Davis Medical Center early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around midnight near 39th Street and Stockton Boulevard.
A person driving a car on 39th Street crashed into a tree. The car was soon engulfed in flames.
The driver was killed in the crash.
Sacramento police say only one person was in the car. That person’s identity has not been released.
The crash is still under investigation. Both sides of Stockton Boulevard were closed for a time but have since been reopened.