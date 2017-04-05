Sacramento Police Release Video From Violent Confrontation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police released new video and 911 calls from a violent confrontation that left a man hospitalized.

Dashcam video captures some of the scene on Alhambra Boulevard after 911 calls were made reporting a man acting erratically just before 2 p.m. on March 6.

“I just called trying to report a crazy person trying to fight with random people on the street and I just want to let you know he’s now wearing a black hoodie,” one caller reported to dispatch.

Three officers were dispatched to the area and police said the man was agitated and refused all commands, so they called for backup.

Police said they attempted to Taser the man, later identified as 34-year-old John Hernandez, but he took off running.

That scene was later captured on surveillance video into an office building where police said they cornered him.

Since there aren’t any body cameras, that’s where the video ends.

Police said Hernandez took a fighting stance and they tackled him. Investigators say he was high on meth, and their actions had no effect. They said and he kept fighting back forcing an officer to use his baton.

“Tasing him so many times like that, no, that’s wrong and his heart stopped. It’s ridiculous,” said his mother Debbie Hernandez.

Heartbroken, Hernandez said her son slipped back into drugs, but doesn’t know how this could have happened. Now he remains in the hospital and doctors say he may never recover.

“Right now he has pneumonia, he’s got a blood clot in his lungs. He has very, very severe brain damage and can’t even talk,” she said.

The family has hired an attorney will continue to fight.

“I want justice for John and I don’t want anybody else to ever have to ever go through this, any other family,” Hernandez said.

Police encourage any witnesses with information regarding this case to come forward.