Search On For Missing Mountain View Infant

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) – South Bay authorities are looking for a missing infant.
According to the Mountain View Police Department, four-month-old Madilyn Wallin went missing at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Madilyn was last seen wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit.
Police believe she is with her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin.
Wallin has full body tattoos. They are believed to be in a blue 2007, four-door Nissan Altima.
Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be are asked to call authorities immediately.