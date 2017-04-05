Police: Suspects Killed In Stockton Crash After Chase Were 15, 17

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are saying that all the suspects involved in Tuesday’s deadly crash are teenagers.

The incident began late Tuesday morning as an attempted purse snatching at a Costco in Lodi.

Officers in Stockton soon spotted the suspects and gave chase. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a pedestrian and several cars before it flipped over near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place.

Two of the suspects inside the car were killed in the crash. Police revealed on Wednesday that the two were 15-year-old Daquan Blackwell and 17-year-old Darrell Carpenter, both Stockton residents.

Joint Investigation Traffic Fatality Update: Ages – surviving suspect 15 y/o male & the suspects who died were 15 & 17 y/o males. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) April 5, 2017

A third suspect was also in the car. He’s been identified as a 15-year-old boy.

The innocent bystanders involved in the crash are expected to recover from their injuries, authorities say.

Police radio recordings reveal the chase started only minutes before the crash.