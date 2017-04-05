LIVE: Pres. Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan hold joint news conference at the White House

Police: Suspects Killed In Stockton Crash After Chase Were 15, 17

April 5, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are saying that all the suspects involved in Tuesday’s deadly crash are teenagers.

The incident began late Tuesday morning as an attempted purse snatching at a Costco in Lodi.

Officers in Stockton soon spotted the suspects and gave chase. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a pedestrian and several cars before it flipped over near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place.

Two of the suspects inside the car were killed in the crash. Police revealed on Wednesday that the two were 15-year-old Daquan Blackwell and 17-year-old Darrell Carpenter, both Stockton residents.

A third suspect was also in the car. He’s been identified as a 15-year-old boy.

The innocent bystanders involved in the crash are expected to recover from their injuries, authorities say.

Police radio recordings reveal the chase started only minutes before the crash.

