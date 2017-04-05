The Day Before: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/5

Hour 1

On the Wednesday edition of the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the fellas get you set for the Masters opening round, all the latest news around the Oakland Raiders and Marshanw Lynch plus speak to Garrett Temple and Chris Landry for their weekly appearances.

Hour 2

The NFL draft is a few weeks away to help with all of the latest, former scout Chris Landry joined the show. Hear Chris discuss the latest around the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch, who looks to be the first pick of the draft and his thoughts on the Tony Romo situation.

Hour 3

In hour three Kings forward and guard Garrett Temple joined the fellas for his weekly appearnce brought to you by Wingstop. Listen as Garrett speaks about the big win vs the Mavericks, how he believes some of the rookies on the Kings have a bright future plus catch a glimpse of Garrett playing golf.

Hour 4

The Masters begins tomorrow weather permitting, listen as Jerry Foltz of the Golf Channel joined Doug and Grant to break down the outlook around the entire tournament with the favorite now looking to be injured.