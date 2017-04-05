WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Win or Lose: The Lo-Down – 4/5

April 5, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Richard Deitsch, Sam Amick, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

618485058 Win or Lose: The Lo Down 4/5

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings win over the Mavericks last night, and were talking about some of the fans who are upset about the team winning. This led to a longer talk about NBA teams tanking, and if it really helps your team in the long run.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

648093142 Win or Lose: The Lo Down 4/5

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys as the NBA season winds down, and Russell Westbrook tying Oscar Robertson’s Triple-Double record.  Next, the guys talked about the possibility of Marsahwn Lynch coming back to the NFL and play for the Raiders.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

c8lyf3yuqaat6jv e1491346227792 Win or Lose: The Lo Down 4/5

Credit:Twitter:@TonyRomo

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Richard Deitsch, Sports Illustrated Media Reporter, joins the Lo-Down to talk about Tony Romo joining CBS, and what type of work goes in to a move like that.  The guys also talked about the Seattle Seahawks confirming the rumors about Richard Sherman available for trade, and where he will start this Season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

Comments

