40-60 MPH Wind Gusts Expected In NorCal Overnight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A seriously windy night is in store for Northern California.
Winter weather is coming back to the area, with scattered and mainly light showers expected on Thursday. But the serious action starts in the evening.
Forecasters say the prime hours of concern are from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. During that time, extremely strong winds are expected and heavy rain with 1” totals are possible. South winds could gust up to 40 mph.
Gusts could reach 60 mph overnight, forecasters say.
The Sierra will also see snow, but mainly in the higher country above the 6500′ level. Into the weekend by Saturday morning, snow levels could reach down to the 4500′ level.
Mountain travelers should take note that whiteout conditions are likely due to the combination of snow and 60 mph wind gusts.