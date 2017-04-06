A slip and fall; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/6

Hour 1

The Oakland A’s won their day game vs the Angels, listen as Doug and Grant discuss the good series start of the team and the major news of the day, Dustin Johnson withdrew from The Masters, all of that and more on the Grant Napear and Doug Christie show.

Listen to full hour here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-19.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show Grant and Doug talk Kings and their next game vs the Lakers, a little Masters and Oakland Raiders

Listen to full hour here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-29.mp3

Hour 3

The Golden State Warriors are looking forward to the return of Kevin Durant, hear Warriors insider Monte Pool discuss the expectations of the team, Durant when he returns this weekend and if it’s all a failure if the team doesn’t win it all.

Listen to full hour here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-39.mp3

Hour 4

The #1 golfer in the world Dustin Johnson pulled out of The Masters today right before his tee shot. With the news of his withdraw sporting books all through the world have made decisions on refunds or not to give refunds to its customers. For all the latest updates and a check on the policies Sunset Casino’s sporting book director Chuck Esposito joined Doug and Grant to update the situation.