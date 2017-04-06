Comedian Don Rickles Dead At Age 90

April 6, 2017 11:18 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Various news outlets are reporting that comedian Don Rickles has died.

He was 90 years old and just over a month away from his 90th birthday.

Rickles, whose career spanned six decades, died of kidney failure on Thursday morning at his Los Angeles home, his longtime publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed to Variety.

Regarded among the world’s top entertainers, Rickles earned the nicknames “The Merchant of Venom” and “Mr. Warmth” from Johnny Carson for his style of humor, which often targeted people of all ethnicities and walks of life.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed; and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

