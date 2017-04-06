Bucket List Trip; The Drive – 04/06/17

April 6, 2017 9:19 AM
HOUR 1:

Chairs are seen along the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk The Masters, Marshawn Lynch, and Richard Sherman for Morning Brew. Then, more on The Masters tournament and whether or not Dustin Johnson will be able to play after his injury. Finally, some conversation on St. Anthony High School closing.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

635178266 Bucket List Trip; The Drive 04/06/17

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Marshawn Lynch and his desire to play for the Oakland Raiders. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Richard Sherman and the Sacramento Kings. Finally, an extended segment with conversation on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, plus the Cavaliers beat down on the Celtics last night.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

522242758 Bucket List Trip; The Drive 04/06/17

(Photo by Kohjiro Kinno /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: SI162 TK3 )

Dave, Kayte, and Nate play Masters trivia and draft their Masters fantasy team. Then, they discuss Dennis Rodman’s comments about Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and resting players. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

