HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk The Masters, Marshawn Lynch, and Richard Sherman for Morning Brew. Then, more on The Masters tournament and whether or not Dustin Johnson will be able to play after his injury. Finally, some conversation on St. Anthony High School closing.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Marshawn Lynch and his desire to play for the Oakland Raiders. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Richard Sherman and the Sacramento Kings. Finally, an extended segment with conversation on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, plus the Cavaliers beat down on the Celtics last night.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate play Masters trivia and draft their Masters fantasy team. Then, they discuss Dennis Rodman’s comments about Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and resting players. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
