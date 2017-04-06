WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Lake Tahoe Kid’s Ski School Worker Faces Child Porn Charges

April 6, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Heavenly Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 26-year-old Nevada man who worked at a children’s ski school at a Lake Tahoe resort has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Stephan DeGraffenreid of Gardnerville is scheduled to appear in federal court in Reno Thursday afternoon on four federal counts.

A criminal complaint filed with the grand jury indictment says DeGraffenreid allegedly lost a cellphone on the slopes at the Heavenly ski resort filled with nude photos of prepubescent females.

Federal agents say a subsequent search of DeGraffenreid’s home found additional images of 3- and 4-year-old children taken in a bathroom at a Gardnerville daycare center.

His lawyer, David Houston of Reno, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Heavenly Ski Resort spokesman Kevin Cooper says DeGraffenried has been terminated. He says there’s no reason to believe the alleged activity had any connection to Heavenly or its guests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

