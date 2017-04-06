VOTE: Do you support the governor's transportation funding plan?
Sacramento River Cats Pitcher Suspended 142 Games For Drug Violations

April 6, 2017 4:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) – San Francisco Giants pitcher Jose Dominguez, a veteran of four major league seasons, was suspended for 142 games following his second positive test under baseball’s minor league drug program.

The 26-year-old right-hander, on the roster of the Sacramento Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A Pacific Coast League team, tested positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Dominguez was given a 50-game suspension in September 2009 while in the Dominican Summer League following a positive test for Stanozolol and a 25-game ban in November 2012 while in Double-A for an unspecified violation.

Dominguez was 1-0 with a 5.05 ERA on 34 relief appearances for San Diego last year and is 2-0 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 starts and 40 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-14), Tampa Bay (2015) and the Padres (2016).

Four other players also were suspended under the minor league program. Yankees Double-A left-hander Miguel Sulbaran was banned 25 games for an unspecified violation; and three Dominican Summer right-handers were suspended 72 games each for positive tests for metabolites of Stanozolol: Seattle’s Frank Encarnacion and Andy Taveras, and Detroit’s Jose Ramirez.

There have been 24 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

