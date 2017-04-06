WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

22-Year-Old Sacramento Woman’s Body Found In Pennsylvania Creek; Death Called ‘Suspicious’

April 6, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania, Sacramento

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says the drowning death of a California woman in a central Pennsylvania creek is suspicious.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall says 22-year-old Fiona Koell’s body was bruised and toxicology tests to determine if she was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol are pending.

The Sacramento woman’s body was found in the creek Saturday evening by a man fishing, though Hall says the body could have been there since Friday night.

Hall and Middlesex Township police say they’re still trying to determine how and why the woman wound up in the creek.

Koell didn’t have a vehicle near the scene and her family has told investigators she was traveling to see friends in Virginia when she was last seen. The coroner says he doesn’t know how Koell was traveling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia