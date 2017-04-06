Triggs Gets Win As A’s Top Angels 5-1 For 4-Game Split

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homered to cap a four-run third and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Thursday for an opening four-game split.
Triggs (1-0), who won at St. Louis on Aug. 28, allowed an unearned run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut last April, gave up Albert Pujols’ RBI groundout in the third and left after consecutive singles in the sixth.
Triggs had pitched poorly in spring training, compiling an 8.10 ERA over 23 1/3 innings in five starts and two relief appearances.
Liam Hendricks, Santiago Casilla and Sean Doolitte combined for hitless relief.
Tyler Skaggs (0-1) had gotten a victory in his first start each season from 2013-16 but that streak came to an end as he gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 5 1-3 innings.
