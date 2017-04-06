Woman Falls 60 Feet While Posing For Picture With Friends

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman is miraculously alive after falling 60 feet from the Foresthill Bridge, as she was posing for pictures.with friends.
The woman was in a group of six friends in an off-limits section under the bridge, when the young lady lost her footing.
“They were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards,” friend Paul Goncharuk said.
Goncharuk says she was knocked unconscious, suffered a deep gash to her arm, and fractured bones that will require surgery.
The Placer County Sheriff’s department posted video of first responders carrying the woman by stretcher to a helicopter. ambulance.
The woman is expected to make a complete recovery.