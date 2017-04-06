SHOW RELATED: Caltrans Seeks Public Feedback on Proposed Highway 70 Project North of Marysville

Woman Falls 60 Feet While Posing For Picture With Friends

April 6, 2017 12:03 AM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman is miraculously alive after falling 60 feet from the Foresthill Bridge, as she was posing for pictures.with friends.

The woman was in a group of six friends in an off-limits section under the bridge, when the young lady lost her footing.

“They were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards,” friend Paul Goncharuk said.

Goncharuk says she was knocked unconscious, suffered a deep gash to her arm, and fractured bones that will require surgery.

The Placer County Sheriff’s department posted video of first responders carrying the woman by stretcher to a helicopter. ambulance.

The woman is expected to make a complete recovery.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia