2 UOP Students Confirmed To Have The Mumps

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Health officials are investigating an apparent outbreak of the mumps at the University of the Pacific.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services says two UOP students are confirmed to have the mumps, known as epidemic parotitis. Another seven other students who have symptoms are being investigated, health officials say.

Due to the confirmed cases, health officials are urging students – even those who are fully vaccinated – to get another dose of the MMR vaccine.

The outbreak appears to stem from a student who traveled to an out of state conference in mid-February. That student began to develop symptoms in early March, while other students who were close contacts have also started developing the mumps symptoms. It was two of those close contacts of the student who were confirmed to have the mumps.

UOP says the students affected are in the physical therapy and pharmacy programs. The students in those programs are being asked to avoid going to class or work if they experience symptoms.

The mumps is a highly-contagious viral infection. The classic sign of infection is inflammation of the parotid gland characterized by a swollen jaw and puffy cheeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were nearly 2,000 reported cases of the mumps across the US so far in 2017.