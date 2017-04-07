WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

MVP……..Maybe: The Lo-Down – 4/7

April 7, 2017 3:47 PM
Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 06: Ryon Healy #25 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Jed Lowrie #8 after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the third inning at the Oakland Coliseum on April 6, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Masters and if people care about it. The guys also talked about the Giants slow start and their series against the Padres this weekend. Ken Korach, Radio Voice of the Oakland A’s, joins the guys to talk about the start of the A’s season, and the chances of the A’s getting a new stadium in Oakland.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 03: Relief pitcher Cory Gearrin #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 3, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Bill Laskey, NBC Sports Bay Area, joins the guys to talk about the Giants start, and what the team needs to do to succeed this season.  The guys also talked about if Barry Bonds could play on an MLB team right now, and if he would be able to be successful.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

622267124 MVP........Maybe: The Lo Down 4/7

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Bill McDonald, Los Angeles Lakers Television Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about the Kings Lakers game tonight, and talk about the Lakers season as a whole.  The guys also talked about Russel Westbrook’s bid for the MVP and what players might get the award ahead of him.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

