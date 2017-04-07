Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Masters and if people care about it. The guys also talked about the Giants slow start and their series against the Padres this weekend. Ken Korach, Radio Voice of the Oakland A's, joins the guys to talk about the start of the A's season, and the chances of the A's getting a new stadium in Oakland.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-111.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Bill Laskey, NBC Sports Bay Area, joins the guys to talk about the Giants start, and what the team needs to do to succeed this season. The guys also talked about if Barry Bonds could play on an MLB team right now, and if he would be able to be successful.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-211.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Bill McDonald, Los Angeles Lakers Television Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about the Kings Lakers game tonight, and talk about the Lakers season as a whole. The guys also talked about Russel Westbrook's bid for the MVP and what players might get the award ahead of him.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/hour-311.mp3

