Diamondbacks Beat Giants 9-3 To Win Home Series

April 7, 2017 7:54 AM
PHOENIX (AP) – Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat San Francisco 9-3 Thursday night to win a four-game series over the Giants at Chase Field for the first time in nine years.

The Diamondbacks needed seven tries to win a home series in 2016 but are 3-1 for the first time since 2013 under first-year manager Torey Lovullo. And they did it against the Giants, who won nine of 10 in the desert last season.

Arizona’s David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo homers off Jeff Samardzija (0-1), and Peralta and A.J. Pollock each had two RBIs.

Jorge De La Rosa (1-0) got one out and walked two after replacing Robbie Ray in the sixth inning.

Aaron Hill hit a solo homer for the Giants, who are 1-3 for the first time since 2012.

