Gov. Brown Officially Lifts Drought Emergency Proclamation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown officially lifted the drought emergency proclamation on Friday.
“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” said Gov. Brown in a release. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”
All but a few counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne) are now no longer under a drought emergency. Those counties still under the drought emergency proclamation are seeing drinking water projects that are helping address groundwater supply issues.
Friday’s order rescinds the most recent drought emergency proclamation, along with drought-related executive orders and proclamations issued in 2014 and 2015.
California has seen a historic year of precipitation this past winter season. As of Friday, the statewide average snowpack is 161 percent of normal.