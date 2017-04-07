Gov. Brown Officially Lifts Drought Emergency Proclamation

April 7, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: California drought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Jerry Brown officially lifted the drought emergency proclamation on Friday.

“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” said Gov. Brown in a release. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”

All but a few counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne) are now no longer under a drought emergency. Those counties still under the drought emergency proclamation are seeing drinking water projects that are helping address groundwater supply issues.

Friday’s order rescinds the most recent drought emergency proclamation, along with drought-related executive orders and proclamations issued in 2014 and 2015.

California has seen a historic year of precipitation this past winter season. As of Friday, the statewide average snowpack is 161 percent of normal.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia