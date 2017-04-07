Hang With Grant & Doug This Thursday!

April 7, 2017 2:50 PM
Want to see The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie? They’re appearing on the Wingstop Sound Stage on Thursday, April 13th, with special guest Garrett Temple!

Listen to KHTK and win admission for you and a friend! The first giveaway is with Grant & Doug on Friday, April 7th! After that, there are six giveaways a day with The Drive, The Lo-Down, and Grant & Doug!

