Hang With Grant & Doug This Thursday!

Want to see The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie? They’re appearing on the Wingstop Sound Stage on Thursday, April 13th, with special guest Garrett Temple!
Listen to KHTK and win admission for you and a friend! The first giveaway is with Grant & Doug on Friday, April 7th! After that, there are six giveaways a day with The Drive, The Lo-Down, and Grant & Doug!
To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.
You can also hit us up on our social media pages and DM us to score entry for you and a friend!
Like us on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.
Keep up with us on Instagram.