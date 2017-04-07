VOTE: Do you support the governor's transportation funding plan?
WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Man Charged In Deaths Of 9 Dogs, Starving 13 Others

April 7, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, animal cruelty arrest, dogs, STARVING DOGS

STRATFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say nearly two dozen French mastiffs were found dead or starving on a rural upstate New York property.

Valdez Bentley was charged Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. The 55-year-old was released from the Fulton County Jail after posting bail.

Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by a contractor taking photos of a dilapidated home in the town of Stratford, in the southern Adirondacks. Troopers say when they arrived they found nine of the dogs dead and another 13 extremely emaciated.

Police say the dogs had no food or water.

The surviving dogs are being cared for at a local humane society.

It couldn’t be determined if Bentley has an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia