HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk The Masters, Tim Tebow, and the Kings vs Lakers for Morning Brew. Then, more on The Masters and the current leader board before some disgusting booger stories from Dave.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Tim Tebow’s home run plus LaVar Ball’s most recent comments before Threefer Madness featuring Kings vs Lakers, LaVar Ball, and The Masters. Then, Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joins The Drive to talk the NFL Draft, Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman and much more.
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to preview Kings vs Lakers tonight, talk about tanking, the NBA Draft, and more. Then, some conversation on gambling in professional golf. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
