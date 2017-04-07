AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts after completing the final round of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts after completing the final round of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)