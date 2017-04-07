Murdered Family Of 4 Remembered At Memorial Service

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friends and family remembered a family of four who was allegedly murdered in their home by a relative.
In a packed West Sacramento church, the lives of Angelique Vasquez, 45; Mia Vasquez, 14; Alvin Vasques, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, were celebrated.
They were murdered in their Land Park home last month. Salvador Vasquez-Oliva—a husband, father and uncle to the victims—is accused of the brutal slayings.
Friday’s services were meant to not sink into the sorrow of the loss, but to celebrate their lives. A teacher presented a gift from Alvin’s classmates, while Mila’s principal spoke of her levelheadedness and the love the siblings had for each other.