Search For Missing Yuba College Student Complicated By False Social Media Leads

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Investigators revealed new details about the search for a missing Gridley woman.

Eight days after 20-year-old Yuba College student Alycia “Aly” Yeoman was last seen, her family spoke out for the first time.

“Ali, if you’re hearing this, we have come together from all across the country,” Gridley Police Chief Dean Price said on behalf of Yeoman’s family. “We love you.”

This search has brought in investigators from all over the area, from Yuba City, to Live Oak to Gridley. CBS 13 learned Friday that joint efforts to find Aly mean officers will consider every lead and will not ruling out kidnapping.

“We have to investigate this case as completely and thoroughly as we can, looking at all possibilities,” said Kory Honea, Butte County Sheriff.

It’s been more than a week since Yeoman was seen leaving a party at a Yuba City home. A surveillance camera captured Yeoman’s truck was driving on Cooley Road the night of the party. Then, four days later, the truck was found in that area on the side of the road in Live Oak.

More than 100 people took part in the search of that area that lasted for days and utilized helicopters, boats, dogs and horses.

“Any items of evidence that may have been recovered in the course of that are being analyzed going forward,” Honea said.

Yeoman’s cell phone was found earlier this week, but investigators won’t give specifics on what they’ve found.

Another development: investigators revealed that several members of Aly’s family received messages online.

“There’s a such thing as phishing that goes on by folks out there that you understand where someone poses to be credible in virtual world but, uh so they have experienced some of that,” Price said.

But Price wouldn’t elaborate and said they’re holding back details to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is now taking the lead on the search. Meanwhile, Yeoman’s family members wore yellow ribbons with Aly’s picture and a the hashtag “#FindAly.”

“We will continue to work together, and pour every effort into this search until she is returned safely,” Price said. “Please, please bring her home.”

The family did meet with Sutter County investigators Friday afternoon for an update on the investigation. The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 for any information on Aly’s whereabouts. If you have any information to add to the investigation, you can contact Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 822-7307.