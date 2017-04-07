The Masters; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/7

April 7, 2017 6:24 PM
Hour 1

The Master’s golf tournament is into the 2nd round and the fellas discuss all of the movement on the leader board. Plus Ray Ratto of NBC Sports California joined the show to break down all the bay area teams heading into next week.

Listen to the full hour here:  

 

Hour 2

With the Masters in full swing, the the fellas discuss Lee Westwood’s and Sergio Garcia chances to win the tournament and compare the careers of Tony Romo to Lee Westwood.

Listen to the full hour here: 

Hour 3

In hour three of the show, Doug and Grant are joined by The Lakers tv analyst Stu Lantz. Listen as Stu breaks down the issue of rest in the NBA, who the most improved Laker has been this year and tells a story about the late great Chick Hearn.

 

 

Listen to the full hour here:

