Dead Man Found In Car Parked Outside California Store

April 8, 2017 8:01 PM

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found inside a car parked outside a grocery store.

Newark Police says the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man shot in the head inside a car that was still running. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no weapon was found inside the vehicle and that the shooting didn’t seem a random act.

 

