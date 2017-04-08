Dead Man Found In Car Parked Outside California Store

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found inside a car parked outside a grocery store.
Newark Police says the shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man shot in the head inside a car that was still running. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no weapon was found inside the vehicle and that the shooting didn’t seem a random act.
