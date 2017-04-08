Girl, 14, Crushed By Tree Is Released From Hospital

April 8, 2017 6:20 PM

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California girl who was crushed by a falling tree two months ago is out of the hospital.

Fourteen-year-old Teresa Johnston of Irvine wore a white helmet inscribed with well-wish messages as she left the hospital on Friday.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2oNUwNV) says she thanked about 100 people who greeted her with “welcome home” signs and balloons.

The teen was walking to a neighbor’s home when a 40-foot pine tree fell on her in February after rain loosened the soil.

Teresa had brain damage, head face and spinal injuries. She was placed in a medical coma and underwent several operations.

Her father told the crowd his daughter needs rehabilitation and at least three more surgeries but has made a “miraculous” recovery.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia