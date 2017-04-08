WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

One Injured, 30 Treated For Hypothermia During Triathlon

April 8, 2017 9:24 PM

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in Northern California say a cyclist was hospitalized for unknown injuries and 30 others were treated for hypothermia during a triathlon near Lake Berryessa.

The Napa Valley Register reports (http://bit.ly/2nsGOQ2) firefighters with Cal Fire treated a cyclist Saturday morning who was then taken to a hospital.

Cal Fire says 30 other participants were taken to warming areas and released. The temperature in the area at the time was 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius.)

Saturday was the second of the two-day event that is part of the HITS Triathlon Series. Participants take part in five competitions, including swimming, biking and running.

 

