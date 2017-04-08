Stockton Police Searching For Homicide Suspect

April 8, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: armed suspect, cash reward, Homicide, Stockton Police Department

STOCKTON (CBS13)- On Friday at 10:30 pm, Stockton police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Calandria Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21 year-old male in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified 18 year-old Erek Williams as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Stockton Police described the suspect as 6’3, 190 pounds, and is dependent on a wheelchair. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

The Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call Stockton Police Department or crime stoppers.

Crime stoppers announced that any information that may lead to an arrest is rewarded with up to $10,000 cash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia