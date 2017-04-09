Body Of Sacramento Woman Missing In South Lake Tahoe Found

April 9, 2017 4:55 PM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The body of missing Sacramento woman Pamela Suwinsky has been found in South Lake Tahoe, officials confirm.

Her body was discovered around noon by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department dive team in the Truckee River, roughly one-third of a mile from the Motel 6 where she was last seen.

Suwinsky had been missing since Monday.

Investigating agencies believe she left the Motel 6 aon April 3 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on foot.

She left behind her dog, purse, cell phone and car.

Cause of death is still pending investigation.

