Officials Arrest Suspect Believed To Have Sent Yeomen Family Ransom Messages

April 9, 2017 4:30 PM

SUTTER COUNTY — The individual who allegedly sent family members of Alycia (Aly) Leane Yeoman ransom messages has been located, a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

The department states it has determined that this person is not involved with Yeoman’s disappearance and has no knowledge of her whereabouts.  The 20-year-old Gridley woman has been missing since March 30.

“Law enforcement is working with prosecutors on potential criminal charges pertaining to this matter,” the statement reads.

No further information will be provided at this time.

 

