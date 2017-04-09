Phoenix Police Shoot Man Breaking Into A Home After Scuffle

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they shot a man who had broken into a home on the city’s south side.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says two officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. by neighbors who said that someone appeared to be breaking into a vacant home near 15th Avenue and Pima Street.

Pfohl says the officers entered the house and confronted a man, who then got into a scuffle with one of the officers.

He says the man grabbed the officer’s gun and fired a shot near the officer’s leg that went into the floor.

Pfohl says another officer shot the man in the right leg, and the man was arrested shortly thereafter.

The sergeant says the man is being treated for his injuries.

Pfohl says the officer who shot the suspect is 36 years old, and the second officer is 29. Both have been on the force for more than a year.