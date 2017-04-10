A Matinee; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 4/10

Hour 1
The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants both played a day game, listen as the fellas discuss both wins by the team, give an update on Buster Posey on his health and talk The Master’s Championship and weekend results for the Kings.
Hour 2
Sergio Garcia has been the Tony Romo of the golf world accrording to Doug and Grant, but with his win in his 74th try at a Major Championship, how does that change the outlook on his career? Hear the fellas discuss that and more with Golf Channel analyst Damon Hack.
Hour 3
The NBA playoffs are upon us, NBA.Com’s Scott Howard Cooper joins the fellas to break down the latest around the playoff races in the East, how the NCAA tournament changed a few prospects future and what’s next for the Kings moving forward.
